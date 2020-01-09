Home

George Vincent Smith

George Vincent Smith Obituary
George Vincent Smith
of Fitchburg, MA

George Vincent Smith, also known as Vinnie, passed away on December 31, 2019. This followed a period of declining health.

He was born November 3, 1938 the son of J. Raymond Sr. and Margaret Welch Smith.

Vinnie was born and raised in Fitchburg, MA.

He attended St. Bernard's High School and later served in the National Guard Reserve for many years.

Vinnie worked at Jennison Co. and later as a lineman for Fitchburg Gas and Electric Co. until his retirement.

He adored his three children and the feeling was mutual.

Vinnie was predeceased by his brothers John, Tom and Billy Smith.

He is survived by his daughter, Jodi Lacross of Lunenburg, MA, his daughter Lisa Smith of Fitchburg, MA, his son Scott and his wife Norene Smith of Fitchburg, MA. His grandchildren Tyler and Jordan Lacross, Chelsea Smith, Lauren Smith and Haley Smith Nowlan and his former wife Linda A. Smith of Bradenton, FlA and several nieces and nephews.

A private service is planned in the Spring.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 9, 2020
