of Leominster; 92
LEOMINSTER
George W. Cutter, 92 years old of Leominster, died Thursday, morning, March 5, 2020 in the Lifecare Center of Leominster.
George was born January 3, 1928 in Boston MA, the son of Richard H. and Harriet E. (Boynton) Cutter, and came to Leominster many years ago. He leaves his son James W. Cutter and his wife Deborah of Dublin NH, and their children whom were his pride and joy, Troy Cutter and his wife Chanelle, and Alisha Cutter, great-grandchildren Roman Cutter and Rosaria Cutter. He also leaves his stepdaughter Brenda D. St. Laurent and husband Gerard of North Carolina, and step son-in-law Walter Jeanig of West Townsend, and 4 step grandchildren, Stephen St. Laurent and his wife Kristen, Brian St. Laurent, Michael St. Laurent and his wife Carolyn, and Shelley Beaudoin and her husband Jason.
George was predeceased by his 1st wife, Herta Cutter in 1974, his 2nd wife Dorothy A. Cutter in 2018, and his step daughter Patricia A. Jeanig.
George graduated from Leominster High School, and worked in the printing industry his whole life, working at Colonial Press in Clinton, and Eusey Press in Leominster, where he retired. He was a Mason, and a US Army Korean War Veteran serving from 1950 - 1952. George loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and his friends at Stella's diner in Lunenburg, where he went every day.
Cutter
A graveside service with military honors will be held on Monday, March 9th at 11 am in Evergreen Cemetery, Leominster. There are no calling hours.
The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West St., Leominster is assisting the family. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 6, 2020