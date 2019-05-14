Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
George William Carmichael


1931 - 2019
of Fitchburg; 88 FITCHBURG George William Carmichael, 88, of Fitchburg, died Monday, May 6, at home. He was born April 5, 1931, in Orange, son of the late Robert Hunter and Alice Olivia Maude (Cullen) Carmichael.

He was predeceased by his wife Margaret (Surrette) Carmichael, 2007. He leaves; four sons, David P. Carmichael and his wife, Marcia, of Leominster, Dennis G. Carmichael and his wife, Tammy, of Gardner, Douglas J. Carmichael and his wife, Linda, of Fitchburg, and Daniel A. Morse and his wife Laurie, of Hancock, Maine; two daughters, Deana Carmichael of Fitchburg, and Deborah A. LeClair of Raymond, N.H.; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Red Cross of N. Central MA, 114 Merriam Ave., Leominster, MA 01453.

Funeral services will be private under the direction of Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Road, Fitchburg.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 14, 2019
