of Fitchburg, MA; 93 Fitchburg Georgette (Djerbaka) Baho, 93 of Fitchburg, MA passed away peacefully Monday May 13,2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family.



She was born February 16, 1926 in Aleppo, Syria and she was so proud to call herself and American citizen.



Georgette met then married her husband Frederick Baho, with whom she celebrated fifty-four years of marriage prior to his passing in 2000.



She is survived by her five children, Joan and her husband Lawrence Caskey of Martinsburg, West Virginia, Elizabeth and husband James Giadone of Leominster, MA, Linda and husband Richard Horrigan of Kennebunk, Maine, Joseph Baho and wife Yvonne of Lunenburg, MA, and Judith and her husband Donald Shea of Newburyport, MA. She was the proud "Sito" (grandmother) of twelve and great-grandmother of ten, and found tremendous love and joy in all of them.



She was a talented seamstress, had a passion for cooking and baking and was well known for her Middle Eastern cuisine, which was enjoyed often and by all.



She will be fondly remembered as a devout Catholic, a women of great faith and generously made sure we were given her beautiful rosaries. Georgette possessed a grace and strength that enabled her to be the consumate caretaker and devoted mother that made her the matriarch of the Baho family. She will be forever remembered by her loving family who were instilled with her strong values that manifested throughout our lives. Baho Her funeral will be held on Wednesday May 15,2019 with a Mass @ 10:30 a.m. in St. Bernard Parish @ St. Camillus de Lellis Church, 333 Mechanic St. Interment will follow in St. Bernard's Cemetery. A calling hour will be held on Wednesday morning at the funeral home from 9 until 10a.m. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to a or to Health Alliance Home Health and Hospice, 60 Memorial Dr. Leominster, MA, 01420.



The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St., Fitchburg is directing.



Michael S. Alario Director – Owner.







Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 14, 2019