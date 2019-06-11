Beloved Husband and Father



Lunenburg



Gerald "Gerry" J. LeBlanc, 80, a long time Lunenburg resident, died peacefully on Friday morning, June 7, 2019 in Fitchburg Healthcare after a lengthy illness.



Gerald will be missed by his wife of over 49 years, Jacqueline (Tribou) LeBlanc; two sons, Gregory LeBlanc of Fitchburg and Douglas LeBlanc of Charlotte, NC; one brother, Leonard LeBlanc and his wife Jan of Monte Sereno, CA; and three nephews and their families.



Gerry worked for many years in information technology at Veryfine, which was eventually acquired by Kraft foods. He also worked for the American Can company and Heald Machine in Worcester. In his spare time Gerald enjoyed playing golf, playing cards and relaxing while watching television. Gerry also enjoyed trips to Foxwoods casino.



LeBlanc



His funeral will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 7pm in the Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Mass Ave., Lunenburg. There is no burial.



Visiting hours will be held in the funeral home from 5pm until the start of the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , Massachusetts/ New Hampshire Chapter, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.



For further information please see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net.



John F. Masciarelli, Walter C. Taylor and James M. Hebert funeral directors.







