Sterling
Gerald J. Queeney Jr., 77, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020. He is survived by his children & their spouses, Pamela Vanasse & David of Lancaster; and Joseph Queeney & Debora of Sterling; his love and long-time companion, Stephanie Cox of Sterling, with whom he lived. He leaves his grandchildren, Kellen, Evan, and Julia Queeney; siblings, Barbara De Antonis & her partner Norman Bilodeau; and Wayne Queeney, all of Clinton; sister-in-law Pamela Queeney of Sterling; nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends. He was pre-deceased by his son Kevin Queeney, and brothers, Paul & John Queeney.
Jerry was born in Clinton, son of the late Gerald J. & Doris (Brennan) Queeney. Following graduation from the Clinton High School, Class of 1960, he proudly served in the US Navy aboard the U.S.S. Cascade. Upon returning home, he obtained his Master Electrician's license and enjoyed a successful career as an electrical contractor, operating the former Midland Electric and Dot Electric until recently retiring from his business, Dover Electric. Jerry was a sharp, witty, charismatic man who enjoyed a "good cigar" and a nice Irish whiskey. He was a passionate horse racing enthusiast who lived for the thrill of the Triple Crown and the Saratoga Races every year, as well as the Galway Races. He also enjoyed watching the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. Jerry played golf regularly as a member of Oak Hill Country Club and held membership with the Clinton Elks and VFW. His smile and engaging personality will be greatly missed by all.
Funeral services and burial in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster, will be held privately under the direction of the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Gerald J. Queeney, Jr. to: Clinton VFW-Post 523, 10 Allen St., Clinton, MA 01510. Online condolences may be placed at www.philbincomeaufh.com.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020