|
|
of Pepperell
PEPPERELL
Gerald L. Wonkka, 71, of Pepperell, died Friday morning, September 13, 2019, in the Life Care Center of Merrimack Valley in Billerica.
Gerry was born in Fitchburg, on October 22, 1948, a son of the late Waino and Fernande (Bergeron) Wonkka. He graduated from Notre Dame High School in Fitchburg in 1966 and received his Bachelor and Master's degrees from Fitchburg State College.
Gerry worked for over 30 years in the produce industry, starting at the Fitchburg co-op and working for several area grocery stores throughout the years before retiring from Savenor's Market in Boston. He also owned and operated Country Road Produce in Georgetown, MA. Following his retirement from the produce industry, Gerry was employed for 10 years with Cable Connection Company out of Vermont.
He was an active member of St. Joseph's Parish in Pepperell where he served as an usher.
Gerry leaves his wife, Julie A. Wonkka of Pepperell; a son, Seth Wonkka and his wife Amy of Shirley; two daughters, Melissa Peterson and her husband Matthew of North Hampton; and Carissa Wonkka of Lincoln, Nebraska; a sister, Deborah Wonkka Gale and her husband Alan of Summerfield, NC; two grandchildren, Abigail Cullinane and Eleanor Cullinane and many nephews and nieces.
He is predeceased by his two brothers, Waino I. Wonkka of Fitchburg and Philip H. Wonkka of Orange.
Wonkka
His funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 18, at 10AM in St. Joseph Church in Our Lady of Grace Parish, 28 Tarbell St., Pepperell. Burial will be in St. Bernard's Cemetery in Fitchburg. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, September 17, from 4 to 7 PM in the T.J. Anderson & Son Funeral Home, 250 Main St., (Rte. 119) Townsend.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Fr. Steven Lusiba School c/o Our Lady of Grace, Pepperell, Mass.
For further information or to leave an online condolence please visit www.andersonfuneral.com
View the online memorial for Gerald L. Wonkka
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sept. 15, 2019