Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Homes
250 Main Street
Townsend, MA 01469
(978) 597-2692
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Homes
250 Main Street
Townsend, MA 01469
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church in Our Lady of Grace Parish
28 Tarbell St.
Pepperell, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Wonkka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald L. Wonkka


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald L. Wonkka Obituary
of Pepperell

PEPPERELL

Gerald L. Wonkka, 71, of Pepperell, died Friday morning, September 13, 2019, in the Life Care Center of Merrimack Valley in Billerica.

Gerry was born in Fitchburg, on October 22, 1948, a son of the late Waino and Fernande (Bergeron) Wonkka. He graduated from Notre Dame High School in Fitchburg in 1966 and received his Bachelor and Master's degrees from Fitchburg State College.

Gerry worked for over 30 years in the produce industry, starting at the Fitchburg co-op and working for several area grocery stores throughout the years before retiring from Savenor's Market in Boston. He also owned and operated Country Road Produce in Georgetown, MA. Following his retirement from the produce industry, Gerry was employed for 10 years with Cable Connection Company out of Vermont.

He was an active member of St. Joseph's Parish in Pepperell where he served as an usher.

Gerry leaves his wife, Julie A. Wonkka of Pepperell; a son, Seth Wonkka and his wife Amy of Shirley; two daughters, Melissa Peterson and her husband Matthew of North Hampton; and Carissa Wonkka of Lincoln, Nebraska; a sister, Deborah Wonkka Gale and her husband Alan of Summerfield, NC; two grandchildren, Abigail Cullinane and Eleanor Cullinane and many nephews and nieces.

He is predeceased by his two brothers, Waino I. Wonkka of Fitchburg and Philip H. Wonkka of Orange.

Wonkka

His funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 18, at 10AM in St. Joseph Church in Our Lady of Grace Parish, 28 Tarbell St., Pepperell. Burial will be in St. Bernard's Cemetery in Fitchburg. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, September 17, from 4 to 7 PM in the T.J. Anderson & Son Funeral Home, 250 Main St., (Rte. 119) Townsend.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Fr. Steven Lusiba School c/o Our Lady of Grace, Pepperell, Mass.

For further information or to leave an online condolence please visit www.andersonfuneral.com



View the online memorial for Gerald L. Wonkka
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral Homes
Download Now