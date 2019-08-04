|
|
Journalist, World Traveler
Fitchburg, Thailand
Geraldine Nancy Gates-Proctor, 82, formerly of Fitchburg and Chiang Mai, Thailand, passed away August 1, at River Terrace. She was born 2/4/1937 in Fitchburg to George E. Gates Jr. and Brynhilda Larson Gates. She graduated with high honors and a Gold F from Fitcburg High School in 1955 and received her bachelor's degree in journalism from Elmira College. After college she worked as a journalist for several publications and newspapers. In 1968, she left the states to travel the world. She resided in England, France, India and most recently Thailand.
Geraldine is predeceased by her husband Mortimer R. Proctor, former governor of Vermont, in 1968, her twin brother Gerald in 1937, and her nephew Jeffrey Gates in 1990. She is survived by her brothers Wallace Gates and his wife Mary, Wayne Gates and his wife Nancy, nephews Steven and Joshua Gates, nieces Christina Gates and a special niece Angela Gates Godin.
Funeral services will be private. Bosk Funeral home will be assisting the family.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 4, 2019