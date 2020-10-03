1/1
Geraldine "Geri" Pahl-Solan
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fitchburg

Geraldine "Geri" Pahl-Solan, 69, of Fitchburg, died Sunday, September 27, 2020 at home after a short illness of cancer. Geri was born March 11, 1951, in Queens, NY to the late Joseph and Mary (Gonnoud) Pahl.

She will be lovingly remembered by her son, Colin Solan of Fitchburg; her daughter, Catie Solan of New York, NY, and a brother, Thomas Pahl of Poinciana, FL, as well as many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to her parents, Geri was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Solan in 1982, her brother, Joseph Pahl, just earlier this year, and her cousin Denise Coleman last year.

Geri had been a paraprofessional in the Fitchburg Public Schools for over twenty years and was much loved by her students and colleagues. A lifelong humanitarian, Geri was dedicated to making the lives of children better. For over forty years, she hosted two generations of nieces and nephews from Queens, NY each summer, which her family affectionately called "Camp Aunt Geri."

A funeral mass will be held Tuesday, October 6th at 11am at Our Lady of the Lake in Leominster, MA. Geri chose to be an anatomical donor to UMass Medical School and a private burial service will be held upon completion of her time in medical school.

Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic and restrictions set in place by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, a limited capacity will be enforced at the church plus masks and social distancing will be required for Geri's service.

Memorial donations may be made to Smile Train (smiletrain.org) or any non-profit organization that improves the lives of children.



View the online memorial for Geraldine "Geri" Pahl-Solan

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Lake
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SentinelandEnterprise.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved