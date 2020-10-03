Fitchburg
Geraldine "Geri" Pahl-Solan, 69, of Fitchburg, died Sunday, September 27, 2020 at home after a short illness of cancer. Geri was born March 11, 1951, in Queens, NY to the late Joseph and Mary (Gonnoud) Pahl.
She will be lovingly remembered by her son, Colin Solan of Fitchburg; her daughter, Catie Solan of New York, NY, and a brother, Thomas Pahl of Poinciana, FL, as well as many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to her parents, Geri was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Solan in 1982, her brother, Joseph Pahl, just earlier this year, and her cousin Denise Coleman last year.
Geri had been a paraprofessional in the Fitchburg Public Schools for over twenty years and was much loved by her students and colleagues. A lifelong humanitarian, Geri was dedicated to making the lives of children better. For over forty years, she hosted two generations of nieces and nephews from Queens, NY each summer, which her family affectionately called "Camp Aunt Geri."
A funeral mass will be held Tuesday, October 6th at 11am at Our Lady of the Lake in Leominster, MA. Geri chose to be an anatomical donor to UMass Medical School and a private burial service will be held upon completion of her time in medical school.
Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic and restrictions set in place by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, a limited capacity will be enforced at the church plus masks and social distancing will be required for Geri's service.
Memorial donations may be made to Smile Train (smiletrain.org
