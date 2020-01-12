Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
1952 - 2020
Geraldine Teague Obituary
of Fitchburg

Fitchburg

Geraldine Teague, 67, of Fitchburg, earned her wings and entered into heaven on January 6, 2020.

She was born in Farrell, Pennsylvania on September 23, 1952. Geraldine worked as an Attendant at the Leominster State Pool for many years, as well as for City Cleaners and Super 8 Cleaning. She was a kind and loving woman who always put the needs of her family before her own; she will be greatly missed.

Geraldine is survived by her children, Curtis Teague, Geraldine Teague, Charles Teague, Norman Teague, Tyrell Teague, and Melvetta Murchison; siblings, Jerry Teague, James Teague, Earlene Shannonhouse, Pauline Crawford, and Joann Lockhart; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her companion of over 50 years, Charles Murchison.

She was predeceased by her parents, Estell Teague and Charles Peavy; brothers Walter and Charles Teague, as well as her grandson Byron Teague.

Teague

Geraldine's funeral will be held in Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg on Saturday, January 18, at 12:00 noon. Burial will be held privately at a later date.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 12, 2020
