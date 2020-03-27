|
|
of Leominster; 76
Leominster
Gerard J. "Jerry" Richard, 76, of Leominster, died March 25, 2020, at home with his family by his side. He was born March 3, 1944, in Richibucto Village, NB, Canada, son of the late Andre and Ida (Richard) Richard. Jerry owned and operated Richard Masonry for over 30 years. He was a dedicated parishioner of St. Cecilia's Parish in Leominster for over 50 years, serving as Holiday Fair Set Up Crew Committee Chairman for over 30 years, assisting as a Collector at masses, working their Friday night Bingo games and lending his assistance whenever and where ever it was needed.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 51 years, Phyllis M. (Roy) Richard of Leominster, one son; Brian Richard and his wife Maggie of Leominster, two daughters; Christine Richard and her husband Daniel "Dan" of Leominster, Paula Matson and her husband Derek of Lunenburg, along with his grandchildren, which he adored; Kali Richard, Brett Richard, Hunter Matson, Dakota Matson, Eric Matson and Evan Matson. He is also survived by four sisters; Edna Barrieau and her husband Alfred of Dieppe, NB, Canada, Jeanne Caissie and her husband Omer of St. Anne De Kent, NB, Canada, Andrea LeBlanc and her husband Louis Joseph of Shediac, NB, Canada and Stella Richard and her husband Norman of Shediac, NB, Canada, along with his many coffee shop friends.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominster, MA, and will be scheduled for a later date.
To light a candle or leave a message of condolence visit; www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Gerard J. "Jerry" Richard
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 27, 2020