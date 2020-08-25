Funeral Services
Leominster
Gerard J. "Jerry" Richard, 76, of Leominster, died March 25, 2020.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, August 28, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. in St. Cecilia's Church, 170 Mechanic Street, Leominster. Burial will follow in St. Cecilia's Cemetery. There are no calling hours.
All are welcome to attend. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Masks must be worn and Social Distancing observed for all services.
