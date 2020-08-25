1/1
Gerard J. "Jerry" Richard
Funeral Services

Leominster

Gerard J. "Jerry" Richard, 76, of Leominster, died March 25, 2020.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, August 28, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. in St. Cecilia's Church, 170 Mechanic Street, Leominster. Burial will follow in St. Cecilia's Cemetery. There are no calling hours.

All are welcome to attend. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Masks must be worn and Social Distancing observed for all services.

Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West Street, Leominster, is directing arrangements. For the complete obituary or to leave a message of condolence visit, www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Gerard J. "Jerry" Richard


Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Cecilia's Church
Funeral services provided by
Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
109 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9372
