FITCHBURG - Gerard Roland Martel, 91, son of Roland O. and Loretta (Barthel) Martel died peacefully at home in his sleep on February 28, 2019 after a brief illness.



Gerry spent a lifetime doing what he loved as a collector car owner, appraiser and music man. Born at home in 1927 in Gardner, Massachusetts, Gerry attended Gardner High School and Holy Cross College. After serving in the U.S. Navy, he returned to Holy Cross to complete his studies and graduated with the Class of 1949. Although his degree was in business, the Big Apple called him to pursue a career as an entertainer and drummer. While in New York, he wrote jokes for Arthur Godfrey; sat in as drummer with numerous bands, including Buddy Rich's; and moved in various entertainment circles. He made Fitchburg his home in 1957 when he revived the then struggling Fitchburg Music Store. At the store's heyday it encompassed an entire city block later becoming New England Piano Exchange. He spent more than 50 years as a retailer on Main Street. You knew he was at work when one of his collector cars was parked outside.



Always a car aficionado, Gerry owned more than 100 automobiles during his life, among them Alfred Hitchcock's 1958 Bentley Continental Flying Spur. For many years, he operated a custom auto body shop called SCAR CARS. Then he transformed his hobby into a second career, Gerry Martel Certified Appraisers, which continues under the aegis of his longtime associate Rick Boscardin. At the time of his death, Gerry was one of the oldest collector car appraisers in the US.



Gerry's enthusiasm for his town and profession earned the nicknames "Mr. Fitchburg" and Mr. Car." A Paul Harris Fellow, he served as president of the Fitchburg Rotary Club in 1967 and again as honorary president 50 years later in 2017. His connection to the community and his profession meant a great deal to Gerry. He was a proud member and supporter of the Fay Club, the Fitchburg Art Museum, the Finnish Center at Saima Park, and Oak Hill Country Club. He was recently honored as a lifetime member of the Mid-State Antique Auto Club and he was on the advisory board of Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical School. Gerry was a fixture at countless national car shows such as the Concours d 'Elegance in Pebble Beach, showing his own cars at many and judging at others. He was a member of more than a dozen professional organizations among them the Rolls-Royce Owners' Club, the NADA Advisory Board, the International Automobile Appraisers Association, the Society of Automotive Engineers, the Bentley Drivers Club and the Tornado Owners Club. He enjoyed writing and produced more than 500 "Auto Biographies" columns for the Fitchburg Sentinel.



Gerry was predeceased by his parents, his sister Diane and his brother Réné. Gerry is survived by wife of forty four years Nadine; his brother Charles; his daughter Priscilla and her partner Charles van Over; his son Christopher and his wife Lisa; his step children Nadine Price and her partner Doug Tucker, and Raymond Price and his wife Margie Mallett; his grandson Corey and his wife Shelley; his great-grandson Connor, several cousins, nieces and nephews, his devoted caregiver, Jay Figueroa and an orchestra of friends.



MARTEL - Visitation will be from 3:00 until 7:00 pm, at Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Road, Fitchburg, MA on Thursday March 21. A funeral service will be held at Christ Church of Fitchburg, 569 Main Street on Friday March 22 at 11 am. Burial will be held at a later date.