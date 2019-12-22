|
|
Germaine (née Rouleau) Rousseau
Germaine (née Rouleau) Rousseau, died on November 27, of natural causes in Palm Springs, California. She was born in Fitchburg, Massachusetts on February 19, 1931. She was a beautician most of her adult life. She retired and moved to Palm Springs in 2009.
She leaves two daughters, Denise Lavoie (Mark) of Rancho Mirage, California and Jeannette Barnhart (David) of Eagle River, Alaska and two brothers, Albert Rouleau of Fort Pierce, Florida, and Armand Rouleau of Palm Springs, five grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Germaine was very generous and continuously gave gifts, money, and sent greeting cards to family and friends throughout her life. She enjoyed going to the casinos and playing the slot machines especially with her sister Jeannette Wyatt who passed away last year.
There will be no funeral but a commemorative mass at St. Peter's Basilica in Rome on Sunday, January 12 and at St. Theresa's church in Palm Springs on February 15. A celebration of her life will occur on her birthday, February 19, 2020.
We want to thank her family and friends who were there for her. Also, we want to thank the wonderful, caring staff of the Assurance house and Family Hospice's nurse Danial Herrera and Dr. Johnson.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Dec. 22, 2019