Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
109 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9372
Resources
More Obituaries for Gertraude Jeleniewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gertraude M. Jeleniewski


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gertraude M. Jeleniewski Obituary
of Lunenburg; 85

Lunenburg

Gertraude M. (Henlein) Jeleniewski, 85, of Lunenburg, died December 14, 2019, at home after an illness. She was born December 24, 1933, in Berlin, Germany, daughter of the late Hermann and Berta M. (Wischnewski) Henlein.

She is survived by her son Bernhard Jeleniewski and his wife Linda of Lunenburg, two grandsons; Eric Jeleniewski of Lunenburg, and Todd Jeleniewski and his wife Lauren of Lunenburg, one sister; Henie Sadowski of Germany, and one brother; Peter Henlein of Canada.

Jeleniewski

Private Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family in Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Winchendon, MA.

Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominster is directing arrangements.

To light a candle or leave a message of condolence visit, www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Gertraude M. Jeleniewski
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gertraude's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -