Gertraude M. (Henlein) Jeleniewski, 85, of Lunenburg, died December 14, 2019, at home after an illness. She was born December 24, 1933, in Berlin, Germany, daughter of the late Hermann and Berta M. (Wischnewski) Henlein.
She is survived by her son Bernhard Jeleniewski and his wife Linda of Lunenburg, two grandsons; Eric Jeleniewski of Lunenburg, and Todd Jeleniewski and his wife Lauren of Lunenburg, one sister; Henie Sadowski of Germany, and one brother; Peter Henlein of Canada.
Private Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family in Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Winchendon, MA.
Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominster is directing arrangements.
