Gilbert B. Sprowson
formerly of Fitchburg, MA
Gilbert B. Sprowson, Age 79, of Imperial, PA formerly of Fitchburg, MA, passed on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Dearly loved husband for 54 years of Joyce (Kane) Sprowson; Devoted father of Ross Sprowson and Melanie Sprowson. Proceeded in death by his parents Robert and Mildred Sprowson and his sister Donna Sawin. Gilbert proudly served in the Army National Guard Reserves for six years. Private arrangements by Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, Robinson Twp., PA. In lieu of flowers, family requests memorials made to Parkinson Foundation of Western PA 575 Lincoln Ave. Bellevue, PA 15202.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 21, 2019