Gilda I. (Bilotta) Racine 92 years old of Leominster, passed away peacefully on September 14, 2020 in Sterling Village.
Gilda was born March 2, 1928 in Leominster, the daughter of Saverio and Carolina (Fragale) Bilotta. She leaves behind her daughter, Joyce Persson, and husband Ken, and three sons, Raymond, and wife Ellen, Michael, and wife Donna, and Robert, and wife Kathy and stepdaughter Rae James, husband Kenneth and their loving family. She also leaves behind 9 grandchildren Daniella DeCampos, Francesca Rinaldi, Raymond Racine 3rd, Nico Racine, Lauren Kilroy, Michael Racine, Rachel Racine, Rebecca Luster, Robert Racine, 7 (soon to be 8) great-grandchildren and many other loved nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Raymond, her parents Saverio and Carolina (Fragale) Bilotta , sisters Mary Lisciotti and Yolanda Hutton and brother Saverio Jr.
She attended St. Leo's and Leominster High School. Before her marriage, she worked at Cluets Peabody and Company as a seamstress.
Gilda was witty and charismatic and beloved by all those who knew her. She loved spending time with her family and friends, shopping, reading, listening to classic country music, and watching classic movies. She was an avid Red Sox fan and knew the game well. She had a large group of friends, some of whom she graduated 8th grade at St. Leo's and met for lunch on a regular basis well into their 80s. She was an amazing cook, and always made sure that her loved ones were well-fed. She was incredibly resilient, surviving cancer and then recently Covid-19. She will be deeply missed. The family would like to thank the Birch Unit at Sterling Village for their kind, compassionate care, especially Maggie and Esther for their dedication and commitment to our mom.
All services are private. The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home,106 West St. Leominster is assisting the family. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net
