Gilles J. Comeau
of Leominster; 79

LEOMINSTER

Gilles J. Comeau, died suddenly after a period of declining health on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Sterling Village in Sterling, MA. He was 79 years old.

A private funeral mass and graveside services will be held at St. Cecilia's Church and Cemetery, Leominster, MA at a later date.

Gilles, a resident of Leominster, was born in St. Ignace, New Brunswick, Canada, the 11th of 15 children and son of Alphee and Eva (Barrieau) Comeau. Gilles had a working history as a molder in the local plastic industry before retiring as a machine operator for Harrington and Richardson in Gardner, MA.

Throughout his life, Gilles had a fondness for watching old western movies and the sport of wrestling, and was always ready to be dealt into a friendly card game. Since retirement, he was elated with the ability to provide "Pepere-care" to Monica, Melanie, and Jacklynn, the granddaughters of his companion, these three girls were very dear to him.

Gilles is survived by his longtime companion, Rosella Curtis, her adult sons Michael, Shawn, Jason and their families. He is also survived by four sisters, Dina (Francois) Richard of Leominster, MA, Rose-Alma (Ola) Arsenault of Saint Charles, NB, Canada, Claudette (Eric) Richard of Gardner, MA, and Marie (late, Marc) Pomerleau of Glastonbury, CT, and four brothers, Emery (Doris) Comeau of Manchester, CT, Camille (Cecile) Comeau of East Hartford, CT, Edmond (Bess) Comeau of Fredericton, NB, Canada, and Alphee (Darlyne) Comeau, of Tiny, ON, Canada, his sisters-in-law, Maria Comeau in Moncton, NB, Canada and Florence Comeau of Leominster, MA., his brother-in-law, Joseph Ouellette of St. Louis de Kent, NB, Canada. Gilles was the beloved "Mon Oncle" to his many nieces and nephews throughout the United States and Canada. Gilles is predeceased by his parents, Alphee and Eva Comeau, four sisters and their spouses, Juliana (Delphin) Vautour, Jeanne (Leo) Richard, Melina Ouellette, and Emma Comeau; and two brothers, Roger and Delphis Comeau.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Gilles Comeau to St. Cecilia's Church Restoration Fund, 180 Mechanic St., Leominster, MA 01453, or to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or by visiting www.alz.org.

Online condolence may be made at www.mackfamilyfh.com. Services entrusted to Simard Funeral Home of Leominster, MA. "Until we meet again, may the good Lord take a liking to you." Roy Rogers



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jun. 5, 2020.
