Leominster
Leominster
Gilles McGrath, 89, of Leominster, died August 26, 2019, in his home, surrounded by his family. He was born September 1, 1929, in St. Isidore, NB, Canada, son of the late William and Emma (Hache) McGrath. Mr. McGrath worked at Crowley Co., and also owned his own carpentry business. He was a member of the Carpenter's Union. He was an avid Bruins Fan. Gilles also loved his music and played guitar and harmonica.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Oriza M. (LeBlanc) McGrath of Leominster, two sons; Barry McGrath and his wife Annette of Lunenburg and Robert McGrath and his wife Janice of Leominster, three daughters; Nancy Doiron of Leominster, Linda Delaney of Leominster, and Joanne Cormier of Lunenburg, two brothers; Euclide McGrath and Andre McGrath both of New Brunswick, Canada and four sisters; Lilianne Babineau of Westford, MA Julianne Savoie, Bertha Sivret and Andrea Savoie all of New Brunswick, Canada, along with 12 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his sister Imelda Hache, his brother Alonzo McGrath and his grandson Ryan McGrath.
Mr. McGrath's funeral will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019, from Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West Street, Leominster, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in Holy Family of Nazareth Church, 750 Union Street, Leominster. Burial will follow in St. Cecilia's Cemetery, Leominster. Calling hours will be held Wednesday, September 4th from 8:15 - 10:15 a.m. in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or to alz.org/MANH.
To light a candle or leave a message of condolence visit, www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 29, 2019