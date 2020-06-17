formerly of Somers, New YorkLEOMINSTERGina Filizzola, 98, of Leominster and formerly of Somers, New York, died Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Jewish Healthcare Center in Worcester.Her husband of 42 years, Eugene Filizzola, passed away in 1993.Gina leaves a son, Frank Filizzola and his fiancée Sharon Eid, both of Leominster, a sister Mary Celestino of Chatsworth, California and numerous nieces and nephews in New York, Connecticut and California. Her son Stephen, her daughter-in-law Marianne Filizzola, and her sisters Nina Dillard and Gloria Cianci predeceased her.Gina was born in Abruzzi, Italy, the daughter of Joseph and Jennie (Salvatore) DiCarlo. Her family immigrated to the United States in 1930 and settled in Stamford, Conn. She later moved to New York and lived most of her life in communities just north of New York City in Westchester County.After graduating from Theodore Roosevelt H.S. in the Bronx, N.Y., Gina completed secretarial school. She worked for several years as a secretary on Wall Street and in mid-town Manhattan. During World War II, she worked at Remington Arms Munitions in Bridgeport, Conn. After the war, she resumed secretarial work and then became a full-time home maker. She later worked for a wholesale food brokerage company in Westchester for many years before retiring.Gina was a devoted wife and mother. A devout Catholic, she was a congregant for many years at Sts. Peter & Paul Parish in Fleetwood N.Y., and St. Joseph's Parish in Somers, N.Y. She was an accomplished piano player, an ardent tennis player who played doubles into her eighties, and a volunteer for many years with the Girl Scouts of America in the Westchester region.FilizzolaThere are calling hours Thursday, June 18, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, with adherence to social distancing regulations. Burial will be Friday, June 19, in Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne, N.Y.