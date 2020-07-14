1/1
Gina M. Bisceglia
1963 - 2020
Formerly of Gardner and Leominster, MA

Gina Marie Bisceglia passed away June 15, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born on October 27, 1963 in Leominster to Egidio "Gid" and Corinne (McCaffrey) Bisceglia. She leaves her daughter, Jessica Straus, and her former husband, Mike Straus, both of Gardner, MA, her brother, Egidio "EJ" Bisceglia, of Florida, and Paul Bisceglia and Don Bisceglia both of Leominster, MA, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Egidio and Corinne Bisceglia.

Gina was a cook and waitress for many years at the Blue Moon Diner in Gardner. She was also a successful sales rep for Avon. When she relocated she continued to work in the hospitality industry. She also had her hand in several different online business endeavours.

At a young age Gina was a talented pianist and dancer. She attended Leominster High School where she enjoyed being part of the Band and Theatre program. Gina enjoyed everything arts and crafts, beach trips, and vacations with her daughter. She was also a Civil War Actor and enthusiast. Gina's daughter was clearly her greatest achievement. Her "Jessie", as she called her, was everything she lived for.

There will be no funeral services at the families request.

Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jul. 14, 2020.
