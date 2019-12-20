|
Gisela (Pointner) Smith
Gisela (Pointner) Smith on December 11, 2019 at 91. Predeceased (2010) by husband Harold C. Smith Sr., survived by son Harold C. Smith Jr., daughter-in-law Jenny, grandchildren Owen, Hanna and Sam, and great-grandson Parker. Born in Linz, Austria, Gisela became a citizen and had a career in Civil Service financial offices. She lived on Fort Pond in Lancaster MA from 1966 until 2001 and retired from Fort Devens payroll and accounting in 1981. She lived in Fitchburg until 2019 when she moved to the Overlook in Charlton MA. Her ashes will be interred with her husband's in a vault at the Winchendon National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to remember her may make a gift to the Overlook Communities, Inc., 88 Masonic Road, Charlton MA, 01507.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Dec. 20, 2019