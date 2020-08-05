99 Loving Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather
Fitchburg
Giulio G. Balducci, 99, of Fitchburg, died August 3, 2020 after an illness at his son's home in Lunenburg, surrounded by his family.
He was born July 10, 1921 in Torrington CT. the son of the late Giovanni and Colinda (Carnevelletti) Balducci.
Giulio was a retired Millwright at the James River Paper Co. Giulio was a life-time member of St. Anthony of Padua Church in Fitchburg. He was an avid gardener and loved spending time with his family, especially his grand and great grandchildren.
Giulio is survived by his four sons, John and his wife Nancy Lee of Eliot ME, Peter and his wife Susan of Lunenburg, Louis and his wife Tamera of Kittery ME and Joseph and his wife Nancy of Lunenburg; his sister, Anna Schroeder and her husband George of Leominster; his sister-in-law, Lorraine Balducci of Quaker Hill, CT; his five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren, along with many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
He was predeceased by his wife Antoinette M .(Cascio) Balducci in 2012; his three younger brothers, Domenic, Joseph, and Anthony and a younger sister, Rita Casagrande.
Giulio's funeral will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with social distancing rules in place at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 84 Salem Street, Fitchburg, MA.
Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery, Off Boutelle Street, Fitchburg, MA.
A calling hour will be held for immediate family only from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to the Fitchburg Senior Center, 166 Boulder Drive, Fitchburg, MA 01420, Suite 108, or a charity of choice
