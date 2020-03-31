|
of Fitchburg, MA; 60
Mrs. Gladys Guzman Munoz, 60 of Fitchburg, MA peacefully passed away surrounded by her family. Mrs. Guzman is preceded in death by her father Ramon Guzman, mother Margarita Munoz, her brothers Ramon Jr. and Luis, her sisters Maria Elena, Elba Maria & Rosa Guzman.
Mrs. Guzman is survived by her children Hector Guzman, Evelyn and her husband Armando Mateo, Damaris and her husband Claudinei Cardoso, Elizabeth Colon, Marianela Ramos and Leonor Ramos, her five brothers Junior, Benny, Gino, Angel (Guzman) and Henry Vadiz, her three sisters Milly, Lucy (Guzman) and Flor Irish, 19 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Mrs. Guzman loved listening to music, praying and being with family. Now she is with the lord.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 31, 2020