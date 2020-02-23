|
Marie Herndon, born Gladys Marie (Rigsby) Herndon, died February 19, 2020 at Boston Medical Center after a sudden illness. She was surrounded by her loving daughter Tammie.
Gladys was born on November 26th, 1935 in Russellville, KY. She moved to Massachusetts around 1960 where she met her husband of 55 years Charles Herndon. She was a foreman for many years at Clear Shield Plastics. She was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and the Boston Patriots. She was well loved and will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
She was predeceased by her parents Jesse, and Geneva McKinley Rigsby, a sister Virginia Stokes and brother William Rigsby of Kentucky, and husband Charles Herndon of Leominster, MA. She leaves behind a daughter Tammie Herndon and her partner Francis Arsenault of Leominster, MA, her son Eric Herndon, wife Stacey, and 3 grandchildren, Kaylee, Riley, and Baily of Forsythe, Montana. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 26th at 11 am in the First Baptist Church of Leominster, 23 West Street, Leominster. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Leominster. Donations may be made to the or you can plant a flower in someone's name. The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster is assisting the family with arrangements. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net
