Glenwood F. Mayne

of Ashburnham, MA; 77



ASHBURNHAM - Glenwood F. Mayne, 77 of Ashburnham, MA passed away in UMass Memorial Medical Center, Worcester, MA, on Wednesday evening.



He was born in Fitchburg, MA December 16, 1941, son of Francis and Alice (Roy) Mayne and was raised in Fitchburg, MA. He was a graduate of Fitchburg High School class of 1960. He resided in Ashburnham for the last forty-three years. Glen worked as an auto mechanic for many years. He most recently worked for Auto Parts of Leominster, MA.



Glen was a big fan of NASCAR, he also enjoyed building many model cars and planes. He enjoyed bird feeding, outdoor fires, camping, Sunday car rides with family and mostly spending time with his family. He was also an avid movie collector.



He is survived by his wife of fifty-five years Helen (Arsenault) Mayne of Ashburnham, MA, his children, Richard L. "Rick" Mayne and wife Tammy of Westminster, MA, and Brenda Bourque and husband Donald of Gardener, MA, his sister Darlene Huard of Westminster, two grandchildren, Ryan and Scott, and several nieces and nephews.



MAYNE - Calling hours for Glen will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the funeral home from 3 until 5p.m. Interment will be later in the spring. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Audobon Society.Org.



The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St., Fitchburg, MA is directing. visit our website WWW.LCAFH.COM



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 8, 2019