It is with great sadness that the family of Gloria 'Mimi' Angela Stone announce her passing at the age of 81 on Sunday May 12th 2019. Gloria was born March 18, 1938 in Fitchburg Massachusetts and was a devoted loving wife, mother, grandmother and aunt.



She is preceded in death by her father Henry Delmonico, mother Christina Delmonico, son Barry Stone, brothers Ralph, Leon and Anthony Delmonico She is survived by her husband of 59 years Richard Stone, daughter Judi Bellenger and son-in-law Mark Bellenger, 4 grandchildren - Lindsay, Kaitlyn, Brandon and Andrew, sister Anna Novogroski, sisters-in-law Settimia Delmonico and Gayle Aikey, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.



A lifelong resident of Fitchburg she attended Fitchburg High School. She enjoyed fishing, big family celebrations, going to Hampton Beach and occasional trips to Foxwoods. She loved her family unconditionally. Stone A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, May 22nd at 11:00 AM in St. Anthony di Padua Church – 84 Salem Street, Fitchburg, MA 01420. Prayers of Committal will immediately follow in St. Bernards Cemetery.







