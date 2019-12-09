|
|
of Townsend
TOWNSEND
Gloria Eileen (MacLean) Jones, 84 passed away on December 5, 2019 after a brave fight against cancer.
She was born in Albion Cross, Prince Edward Island, Canada on January 6, 1935 to Helen Christina (Hunter) and Angus Alexander MacLean. Gloria and her sister Beatrice Swallow (of Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada) grew up on the family farm and tended to the crops and animals.
Gloria enjoyed telling stories of growing up without running water or electricity and the shock of moving to the "big city" of Saint John where her first job was as a Telephone Operator.
In 1964 Gloria and her husband Donald Harold Jones moved from Fairvale, New Brunswick, Canada to Townsend where they raised their three sons, Hal of Fremont, Michigan, Brad of Townsend, and Scot of Hong Kong. Gloria retired from NEBS after more than 30 years of loyal service where she held a variety of positions including Linotype operator, switchboard operator and dark room technician, among others. Gloria enjoyed travel, her family, needle crafts and the many animals she adopted over the years. She also enjoyed being the neighborhood hockey mom and volunteer at the Townsend Senior Center.
Her husband of 62 years, Donald H. Jones died in 2018. She leaves her three sons and their spouses, Hal and Karen Jones of Fremont, MI, Bradley and Jennifer Jones of Townsend and Scot H. Jones and Calvin Chiu of Hong Kong; three grandchildren, Briana Jones, Casey Jones and Rylee Chin-Jones and her niece Lorraine Gibbon of Salt Springs, New Brunswick, Canada and nephew Glen Swallow of Strathcona, Prince Edward Island, Canada.
Jones
Funeral service and Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours.
The T.J. Anderson & Son Funeral Home, 250 Main St., Townsend is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements. For further information or to leave an online condolence please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com.
View the online memorial for Gloria Eileen (MacLean) Jones
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Dec. 9, 2019