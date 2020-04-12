|
Gloria (Leblanc) (Greco) Keslake
Loving mother, grandmother, wife and sister
Gloria (Leblanc) (Greco) Keslake, passed away on April 9, 2020 in the comfort of her own home with family by her side.
She was born on August 4th 1940 in Haute Aboujagane, New Brunswick Canada, the daughter of Camille and Emeline LeBlanc.
She leaves her five children, Joseph Greco and his wife Suzanne of Leominster, Dorina Hobdy of Leominster, Jeffrey Greco and his wife Andrea of Ayer, Jennifer Curley and her husband Ernest of North Carolina, David Greco and his wife Alesha of Leominster, 15 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.
She also leaves four sisters, Loretta Moran of Leominster, Lillian Blanchette of Leominster, Norma Melanson of Moncton, NB, and Jeannette Colcord of Leominster, and one brother, Eric LeBlanc of Gorham, ME, as well as many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her beloved husband Victor Keslake, her first husband, Alexander Greco, her sister Caroline Keyton, her brothers Maurice, Ola, and Roger LeBlanc and her baby sister Marie LeBlanc.
She was a devoted and loving mother of five, always putting her children before herself. She wouldn't have wanted it any other way. Gloria spent countless hours volunteering with the PTA and working the concession stands at the baseball and softball fields where all of her children played. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, history, watching the Red Sox, and playing trivia. A talented chef and baker, she took great pleasure in making homemade pasta, baking cakes, and especially decorating them for weddings and birthdays.
In her later years, she truly enjoyed spending time with the people she loved and traveling the world with her late husband Victor, who proposed to her on the top of the Eiffel Tower. That was one of so many great memories they created together. The hostess with the mostest, life of the party, and a dancing queen...Christmas Eve at mom's house was always something the entire family looked forward to every single year! She had a smile that lit up a room, a laugh that would warm anyone's heart, an immense amount of strength and compassion, and a zest for life that will live on in our memories forever. She will be greatly missed.
KESLAKE - A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to help others with Alzheimer's (https://www.alz.org/) or in need of a transplant (https://neds.org/organ-donation/).
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 12, 2020