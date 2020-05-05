of Fitchburg, 85FitchburgFITCHBURG – Gloria Jean (Messina) Larcenaire passed away from complications of the COVID-19 virus Sunday, May 3 while in convalescence at the St. Mary's Health Care Center in Worcester.She was born October 4, 1934, in Fitchburg, the daughter of Charles and Jennie (Venziano) Messina and made her home at 38 Harugari St. in Cleghorn for over 40 years.She leaves a daughter, Gail Cronin and her husband Patrick Cronin of Westminster, and a son, James Larcenaire and his wife Agnes of Castleton-on-Hudson, NY along with 6 grandchildren Joseph and Frank Cronin, Leah (Larcenaire) Cronin and her husband Patrick of South Glens Falls, NY, Craig Larcenaire and his wife Dana of Morgantown, WV, and Stephen Larcenaire of Grand Forks, ND; and 5 great-grandchildren Kaden, Wyatt and Hudson Cronin, and Landen and Luke Larcenaire.She was predeceased by a brother, Joseph Messina and 3 sisters, Ann Pelletier, Mary Nuzzetti and Nancy DeMartino. Her husband, Raymond J. Larcenaire died in 1989.Gloria had been a clock builder at the Seth Thomas factory in Cleghorn for many years and later a cook at the Birchwood Manor Nursing Home and the lunch counter at Kmart. She loved her children and family and was best known for her Italian cooking and dancing the jitterbug at the Whalom Park ballroom. She will be missed by many including her Golden Girls friends and their Wednesday lunch. Funeral services handled by Brandon Funeral Home will be private due to the COVID-19 pandemic.LarcenaireBurial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.