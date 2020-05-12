SterlingGloria L. Marcotte, 86, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Sterling Village. Gloria was born on January 6, 1934 in Fitchburg, daughter of the late August and Lea (Fluet) Guilmette. She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Roland Marcotte, on April 12, 2019. She is survived by her daughters, Denise Bastien and her husband Michael of Fitchburg, Barbara Leger and her husband Gary of Leominster, Catherine Pianka and her husband Mark of Wales, MA, one son James Marcotte of Worcester, grandchildren, Kevin and Stephen Bastien and wife Amanda, Megan Leger, Adam and Andrew Pianka, great granddaughters, Michelle, Lynsi and Sydnee Bastien. She is predeceased by her brother Roland Guilmette, sisters, Estelle Goguen, Marguerite Goguen and Yvette Cormier, and great grandson, Jacob Bastien. Gloria was a 1952 graduate of St. Bernard's High School. She retired from the State of Massachusetts Department of Probation after several years as a bookkeeper. Gloria was talented seamstress and was known for creating beautiful crafts of all kinds. She also enjoyed reading and was a member of the Red Hat Society and the Welcoming Committee at Blue Heron Bay. Gloria and her husband Roland moved to Haines City, Florida where they enjoyed nineteen wonderful years of retirement. They were avid dancers and could be seen out dancing many Saturday nights. They returned to Massachusetts in December of 2016. Her family would like to extend a special thanks to her caregivers at Sterling Village for their exceptional and compassionate care during the last two and a half years and to Trinity Hospice.MarcotteDue to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gloria Marcotte's name to The Sterling Village Resident Council Fund, 18 Dana Hill Rd., Sterling, MA 01564.