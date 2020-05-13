94, Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother
Leominster and Worcester
Gloria Rita Gerry, 94, of Leominster and Worcester died on Monday, May 11, 2020 at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.
Gloria was the daughter of the late Joseph and Rose Lagoy of Leominster. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles J. Gerry, M.D. who passed in 2000.
Gloria leaves her four children, Kathleen E. English of Warrenton, VA, David C. Gerry of Worcester and Lunenburg, James P. Gerry of Bedford, NH and Susan F. Gerry of South Salem, NY. She was a beloved grandmother and great-grandmother and was happiest when surrounded by her family.
She also leaves her loving grandchildren, Heather, Jennifer, Chelsea, Christopher, Kristina, Jessie, and Austen; and her five great-grandchildren, Ethan, Anderson, Nicholas, Audrey, and William.
Gloria and Charles were blessed with their life together which spanned more than half a century, in which they shared each other's love and companionship, always surrounded by life-long friends and family. Whether at their summer cottage on Hickory Hills Lake or at home in Leominster, Gloria and Charlie were fixtures in the community and in their winter and summer parishes of St. Leo's and St. Boniface Catholic Churches.
A graduate of Becker College, Gloria worked as a medical clerk and later as a realtor. A dedicated volunteer, Gloria spent decades volunteering for the Leominster Hospital Guild and never missed an election cycle, serving her community proudly as a poll worker for Leominster's Ward 5.
Gloria was an avid reader and bridge player and loved to travel – spending much of her retirement years eagerly planning her next excursion across the globe with her travel group from St. Leo's.
Gloria died peacefully in her sleep and ended a life full of love and much happiness.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, may be made in Gloria's name to the Massachusetts Eye & Ear Infirmary, Inc. https://www.masseyeandear.org/makeagift
In consideration of our current restrictions on gatherings and to preserve the health of others, services for Gloria will be held privately and her burial will be at St. Cecelia's Cemetery, in Leominster.
The Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Mass Avenue, Lunenburg, has been entrusted with Gloria's funeral arrangements.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 13, 2020.