Gloria Rita (Lagoy) Gerry
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
94, Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother

Leominster and Worcester

Gloria Rita Gerry, 94, of Leominster and Worcester died on Monday, May 11, 2020 at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.

Gloria was the daughter of the late Joseph and Rose Lagoy of Leominster. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles J. Gerry, M.D. who passed in 2000.

Gloria leaves her four children, Kathleen E. English of Warrenton, VA, David C. Gerry of Worcester and Lunenburg, James P. Gerry of Bedford, NH and Susan F. Gerry of South Salem, NY. She was a beloved grandmother and great-grandmother and was happiest when surrounded by her family.

She also leaves her loving grandchildren, Heather, Jennifer, Chelsea, Christopher, Kristina, Jessie, and Austen; and her five great-grandchildren, Ethan, Anderson, Nicholas, Audrey, and William.

Gloria and Charles were blessed with their life together which spanned more than half a century, in which they shared each other's love and companionship, always surrounded by life-long friends and family. Whether at their summer cottage on Hickory Hills Lake or at home in Leominster, Gloria and Charlie were fixtures in the community and in their winter and summer parishes of St. Leo's and St. Boniface Catholic Churches.

A graduate of Becker College, Gloria worked as a medical clerk and later as a realtor. A dedicated volunteer, Gloria spent decades volunteering for the Leominster Hospital Guild and never missed an election cycle, serving her community proudly as a poll worker for Leominster's Ward 5.

Gloria was an avid reader and bridge player and loved to travel – spending much of her retirement years eagerly planning her next excursion across the globe with her travel group from St. Leo's.

Gloria died peacefully in her sleep and ended a life full of love and much happiness.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, may be made in Gloria's name to the Massachusetts Eye & Ear Infirmary, Inc. https://www.masseyeandear.org/makeagift

In consideration of our current restrictions on gatherings and to preserve the health of others, services for Gloria will be held privately and her burial will be at St. Cecelia's Cemetery, in Leominster.

The Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Mass Avenue, Lunenburg, has been entrusted with Gloria's funeral arrangements.

Please visit our website to leave an online condolence and for further information see www.masciarellifamilyfuneral homes.net

John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor funeral directors



View the online memorial for Gloria Rita (Lagoy) Gerry


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sawyer - Miller - Masciarelli FH - Lunenburg
763 Mass. Ave.
Lunenburg, MA 01462
(978) 345-6778
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved