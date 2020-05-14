Gloria T. (Fortin) LeBlanc
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fitchburg

Gloria T. (Fortin) LeBlanc, age 92, of Fitchburg and Gardner, passed away peacefully on May 6 after battling with a long illness. She was born in Fitchburg on March 31, 1928 to Arthur and Rosanna (Boucher) Fortin and was one of 5 children. Gloria attended Fitchburg schools, where she met her husband, Raymond (Ray). They later married on August 23, 1947. Gloria and Ray went on to raise 4 children. Gloria was a stay-at-home mom until she later went to work for Woolworth's for 25 years, retiring in 1988. The pair loved traveling, playing cards/games, listening to country music and most of all spending time with their family. Gloria was also an avid craft and quilting enthusiast. Gloria is survived by her husband, Ray (of 72 years); her son, Robbie LeBlanc and his wife Patricia (of VA);daughter, Cindy Besaw and her husband Keith (of Willsboro, NY); daughter-in-law, Michelle LeBlanc (of Fitchburg, MA); daughter-in-law, Janita LeBlanc (of Canada); sisters, Alice Schrecengost (of TX) and Muriel Valliere (of Gardner, MA); and sister-in-law, Alberta Fortin (of VA). Gloria is also survived by five grandchildren, Scott LeBlanc; Lloyd LeBlanc; Jeremy and Sabrina LeBlanc; and Brian Besaw; 4 great-grandchildren, Ryan and Ashley LeBlanc; McKenna and Isabella LeBlanc; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sons, Steven LeBlanc (2015) and Lloyd LeBlanc (2016); sister, Jeannette Brassard; and brother, Arthur Fortin Jr. Gloria was an incredibly kind and loving woman and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

There will be no calling hours or public funeral services offered. The burial will consist of an intimate/private family ceremony, which will be held at the MA Veterans Cemetery in Winchendon, MA at a later date.



View the online memorial for Gloria T. (Fortin) LeBlanc


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Burial
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved