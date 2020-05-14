FitchburgGloria T. (Fortin) LeBlanc, age 92, of Fitchburg and Gardner, passed away peacefully on May 6 after battling with a long illness. She was born in Fitchburg on March 31, 1928 to Arthur and Rosanna (Boucher) Fortin and was one of 5 children. Gloria attended Fitchburg schools, where she met her husband, Raymond (Ray). They later married on August 23, 1947. Gloria and Ray went on to raise 4 children. Gloria was a stay-at-home mom until she later went to work for Woolworth's for 25 years, retiring in 1988. The pair loved traveling, playing cards/games, listening to country music and most of all spending time with their family. Gloria was also an avid craft and quilting enthusiast. Gloria is survived by her husband, Ray (of 72 years); her son, Robbie LeBlanc and his wife Patricia (of VA);daughter, Cindy Besaw and her husband Keith (of Willsboro, NY); daughter-in-law, Michelle LeBlanc (of Fitchburg, MA); daughter-in-law, Janita LeBlanc (of Canada); sisters, Alice Schrecengost (of TX) and Muriel Valliere (of Gardner, MA); and sister-in-law, Alberta Fortin (of VA). Gloria is also survived by five grandchildren, Scott LeBlanc; Lloyd LeBlanc; Jeremy and Sabrina LeBlanc; and Brian Besaw; 4 great-grandchildren, Ryan and Ashley LeBlanc; McKenna and Isabella LeBlanc; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sons, Steven LeBlanc (2015) and Lloyd LeBlanc (2016); sister, Jeannette Brassard; and brother, Arthur Fortin Jr. Gloria was an incredibly kind and loving woman and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.There will be no calling hours or public funeral services offered. The burial will consist of an intimate/private family ceremony, which will be held at the MA Veterans Cemetery in Winchendon, MA at a later date.