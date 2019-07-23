of Ashby, MA



Ashby



Gordon W. Stacy, 64 of Ashby, MA passed away Sunday ,July 21, 2019 in Health Alliance Leominster Hospital. His family was at his side.



He was born in Peterborough, N H November 11, 1954 son of the late Raymond W. and Eileen (Leeds) Stacy and lived in New Hampshire and Ashby, MA all of his life.



Gordon worked as a collections manager for Lightower Co before his retirement in 2018. He was an avid fan of the Red Sox and Patriots.



He was a very faithful and active member of the First Baptist Church in Townsend where he served as an usher and was active in many church affairs.



He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Eva M. (Harju) Stacy, brothers Andrew Stacy of Fitchburg, MA and Scott Stacy of New Port Richey, Florida, sisters Carol Stacy of Fitchburg, MA, Joan Arsenault of New Ipswich, N H, Susan Washburn of Rindge, N H, Pamela Mc Cuddy of Greenville, N H, Kyle Stacy of Framingham, MA, and Patti Stacy of Lancaster, MA. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Raymond Stacy Jr. , Norman F. Stacy, David Stacy and Oscar Stacy.



Stacy



A Private graveside service and Interment will be held on Thursday July 25,2019 at his family's request. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Townsend, 465 Main St. W. Townsend , MA, 01469.Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home 99 Summer St. is directing.



Stephen Moorcroft – Director.







View the online memorial for Gordon W. Stacy Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on July 23, 2019