Leominster
Grace A. (Cornacchia) Desilets, 93, of Leominster, died May 14, 2020, in Holden Rehabilitation Center, Holden, MA Private Funeral Services are being held at the convenience of the family.
Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominster is directing arrangements.
To leave a message of condolence and view the complete obituary visit. www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Grace A. (Cornacchia) Desilets
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 19, 2020.