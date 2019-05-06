of Fitchburg FITCHBURG Gregory J. Bourgault, 60, of Fitchburg, died peacefully Friday, May 3, 2019, surrounded by his family. Greg fought a 20 year battle against bladder cancer valiantly and never allowed it to define him.



He was born in Leominster on September 8, 1958, and was a lifelong resident of Fitchburg, graduating from Fitchburg High School in 1976.



He worked as a warehouse manager for Minuteman Achla Design in Fitchburg prior to his retirement. Earlier in his career he drove, managed and then owned Twin City Trucking Company. A family owned business he was very proud of.



Greg was a standout athlete and participated in area softball and golf leagues. He was an avid Boston sports fan. He loved to travel to Hawaii and cherished his time spent with family & friends. Greg was also involved with the Massachusetts Special Olympics program during the 1990's, coaching his softball team to two World Games.



He leaves his wife of 42 years, Monica L. (Benoit) Bourgault of Fitchburg; his adored daughter, Christina M. Breault of Leominster and a granddaughter, the light of his life, Abrianna; his mother, Diane (Vaghini) Benoit and his step-father Alfred Benoit of Fitchburg; a brother, Steven M. Bourgault of Fitchburg; a sister Cheryl A. Mangrum and her husband Otis of Fitchburg; a half-brother Jeffrey Bourgault and many in-laws, cousins, nephews and nieces who will deeply miss him.



He is predeceased by his father, Theodore A. Bourgault, Jr., who died in 2012. BOURGAULT Greg's funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at 11 AM in the Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon St., Fitchburg. Burial will be in St. Leo's Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday prior to the funeral service from 9:30 to 11 AM.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: The - www.kidney.org or The Massachusetts Special Olympics - https://give.specialolympics.org and can be left at the funeral home.



