Guy P. Claret

of Winchendon, MA



Guy P. Claret died on July 2 in Boston from natural causes. He was born in New Orleans, LA in 1942 and lived in many cities and countries before settling for most of his life in Winchendon. He is survived by his wife, Cala and two daughters, Nicole Ferreira, her husband Teo of Newton and Laurie Claret, her husband Jon of Stamford, CT and his Sister Sallie Garrity, her husband Bob of Colorado Springs, CO. He also has two nieces and four nephews currently living in Colorado. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Anna Marie Claret and two brothers, Donald Claret and Tom Claret.



Guy was self-employed, specializing in electronic musical instrument repair. He was an avid animal lover and adored his dogs, Sam Adams and Buttercup who miss him terribly. He enjoyed the simple things in life and his family and friends meant the world to him.



There will be no calling hours. The family will hold a private celebration of life. Donation may be made in Guy's name to NEADS Service Dogs, 305 Redemption Rock Trail, Princeton, MA. 01541 or St. Jude's.



