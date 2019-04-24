Harold W. "Bill" Madigan

of Ayer; 80



AYER - Harold W. "Bill" Madigan, 80, of Ayer, died unexpectedly Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Nashoba Valley Medical Center, Ayer.



Bill was born in Watertown, September 7, 1938, the son of Harold D. and Mary (O'Connor) Madigan and resided in Ayer and Shirley for most of his life.



He attended Leominster High School- Saxton Trade School, class of 1957. Following his graduation from high school, he enlisted in the United States Navy where he served two years as a SeaBee.



For nearly sixty years Bill owned and operated H.W. Madigan Construction Company in Ayer.



He leaves his wife of 53 years, Maryann (Hamel) Madigan; his son, David W. Madigan of West Roxbury and his granddaughter, Katlind B. Madigan of Cumming, Georgia.



He was predeceased by his son, Denis P. Madigan of Ayer in 2005 and his sister, Sheila "Bing" Madigan-Keyes of Alabama.



MADIGAN - A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 AM Friday, April 26, 2019 at St. Mary's Church, 31 Shirley Street, Ayer. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.



Calling hours are 4-7 Thursday, April 26, 2019 at the Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., (Rte 2A) Ayer. Please see www.andersonfuneral.com for additional information or to leave an on line condolence. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary