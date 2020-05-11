Harris O. "Skip" Gerard
1944 - 2020
WORCESTER-Harris O. Gerard, "Skip", 75, of Worcester died Monday, May 4, 2020. He was born and raised in Leominster, son of George J. and Maria G. (Rocca) Arsenault.

Skip worked at Parker Metal Corporation as a machinist for many years and later at Cycles, Inc. in Sterling where he retired in 2017. He enjoyed fishing, ice fishing and camping with his family at their camp in Plymouth. Skip also enjoyed music, especially while spending time at Hampton Beach and listening to the concerts.

He will be dearly missed by his wife of 46 years, Donna C. (Chase) Gerard, three daughters, Angela J. Gerard of Worcester, Christine Morley of Leominster and Pamela Maki and her husband Scott of Fitchburg; his sister Georgann M. Arsenault of Leominster, three grandchildren, Tiffany Morley and Brianna Kukkula, both of Fitchburg and Logan O'Clair of Worcester and nephews and nieces.

Due to the current restrictions, Skip's family will have a Memorial Service at Quinsigamond United Methodist Church at a later time. The date and time will be published in the Telegram.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Quinsigamond United Methodist Church, 9 Stebbins Street, Worcester, MA 01607.

Arrangements are in the care of Lindquist Lundin Funeral Home, 36 Butler Street, Worcester, MA 01607.

Published in Sentinel & Enterprise from May 11 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Quinsigamond United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Lindquist Lundin Funeral Home
36 Butler St
Worcester, MA 01607
(508) 755-3784
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
I miss skip a lot he was fun to be around I'm gonna miss him a lot
Brandon Sheldon
Significant Other
May 7, 2020
Donna and Family: My very deepest sympathies to you all at this time
Kevin Higgins
May 6, 2020
Donna and Family.

My Thoughts and Prayers Go Out To You on The Loss of your Husband Skip! He Always Had Smile on His Face. I Enjoyed Our Many Conversations Together Just Standing at The Fence. May He Rest In Peace!

You're Neighbor.
Tom Poske
May 6, 2020
So very sorry to hear of Skip's passing... thoughts and prayers to you all... fond memories of his smile and laugh! Praying peace to your hearts
Kathi Swett
Family Friend
May 6, 2020
Sending lots of love during this sad time....Melinda, Ali, Lucas and Jake <3
Melinda Beaudette
Family
