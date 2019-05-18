Harry E. McHugh

Hayward, California



1945-2019



Harry passed away 5/13/2019 after a brief illness. He was born in Leominster, Massachusetts, the son of Dr. James V McHugh and Mary Lou ( Chisholm ) McHugh.



He graduated Leominster High School the class of 1963. He was a graduate of University of Southern California, School of Engineering class of 1968.



Harry is survived by his wife Marilyn (O Connell) McHugh, son Peter A. Natale and wife Alison, granddaughters Eva Victoria and Gianna Elizabeth, brothers Robert C. of CO, Thomas W. of WI, Richard D. of Galway and Paul B. of VT, sister Bonnie of MA, aunt Margaret Maffei, 5 cousins, 11 nephews and nieces and 9 grand nephews and nieces. He is predeceased by his parents and brothers James V. and John J.



Harry lived most of his adult life in Northern California and also lived in Colorado, Arizona and Hawaii.



He loved traveling and was an avid sportsman and a great left handed golfer. Harry was a well liked and respected owner of his Dreams and Realities Construction Company.



There will be a Celebration of Life gathering in California in August in his honor.



To honor Harry donations can be made to . Published in Sentinel & Enterprise from May 18 to May 19, 2019