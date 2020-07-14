Former Vice President at Simonds Saw and Steel
Leominster
Harry H. Rogers passed away in Leominster Health Alliance hospital on June 8, 2020 after a lengthy illness.
He leaves his wife of 50 years Charlene (Tresnak) Rogers of Leominster and two sons; Charles Rogers of Leominster and Jeffery Rogers with his wife Rae and their two daughters; Evelynn and Annabelle of Worcester. He leaves two brothers; Jerry Rogers of Mississippi and Keith Rogers of Florida along with one sister; Rosemarie of Florida. He was predeceased by a brother, Ronald Rogers.
Mr. Rogers was born in Newburg, West Virginia on April 12, 1941. He resided in Leominster for 32 years. He served in the US Navy with great pride during the time of the Bay of Pigs Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962. He graduated from Wayne State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering and pursued a 30-year career with Simonds Saw and Steel living in numerous locations including Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, and finally in Massachusetts ultimately retiring as the Vice President of International Sales which allowed his career to take him to countries throughout the world including Australia and South America. He was a member of the Fay Club and the Oak Hill Country Club for many years.
Upon retirement he enjoyed travels to NYC to see Broadway Shows, Palm Desert for golf, Disney World in Florida with his grandchildren, and Paris, France with friends and family for the millennium. Recently he spent many Sundays with friends watching the Patriots. However, some of his most enjoyable experiences were playing hide and seek or tossing the ball with his granddaughters, family dinners with his wife, two sons, daughter in-law, and grandchildren, going to his granddaughters T-ball, softball, and volleyball games, in addition to attending various school programs and other activities.
A celebration of Mr. Rogers's life will be held at the Veteran's Cemetery in Winchendon on July 17, 2020. Due to COVID-19 requirements only family members will be able to attend.
Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominster is directing arrangements. To leave a message of condolence visit: www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com View the online memorial for Harry H. Rogers