Harry Richard Clark, 91, of Fitchburg, formerly of Lunenburg and Concord, died on Tuesday June 11, 2019 in Leominster. He was the beloved husband of 61 years of the late Jane (Moran) Clark who died in 2016.



Born in Jersey City, New Jersey on December 24, 1927 he was the son of the late Harry William Clark and Anna Marie (Doran) Clark. He attended schools in New Jersey and received a Bachelors degree from Newark College of Engineering.



Mr. Clark served in the U. S. Army during World War II and as a First Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He later served as a Captain in the Air Force Reserves.



He retired as an Electrical Engineer after 25 years of employment with Mitre Corp. in Burlington. He had previously been employed by Raytheon, and by Bell Laboratory, Westinghouse and I.T.T, all in New Jersey.



A former active member and one of the founders of Concord-Carlisle Boosters Club, he also volunteered with Boy Scouts of America, the former St. Bernard's Parish in Concord where he taught C.C.D classes and Concord Toastmasters. He was also a long time volunteer at the Fernald School in Waltham, and former active member of the Nutley, New Jersey Knights of Columbus Council.



He enjoyed the many hours of time he spent with his grandchildren, and more recently his great granddaughter and great-grandson.



Survivors include his children, Harry R. Clark, Jr. of Townsend, Thomas Clark of Fitchburg, Jane Cullinane and her husband Chris of Webster, Michael Clark and his wife Cathy of Lunenburg, Joseph Clark and his wife Kim of Boulder, CO, and Judith LaRocca and her husband Peter of Concord, his grandchildren, Katherine Clark, Elizabeth Clark, Zachary Clark, Caleb Cullinane, Wesley Cullinane, Kara Clark, Jillian O'Brien Clark and husband Deven, Michael Clark, Daniel Clark and his wife Clare, Stephen Clark, Ava LaRocca, and Mia LaRocca, and his great-granddaughter, Madison Landine and great grandson Henry Richard Clark. He was also the father of the late John Clark, and brother of the late Barbara Palughi, Joseph Clark and Annette DiIorio.



Funeral Saturday, June 22nd from the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, Concord Center, at 9:30 am followed by a funeral Mass at 10:30 am in Holy Family Parish, Monument Square, Concord Center. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Bernard's Cemetery, Concord. Visiting hours at the Dee Funeral Home Friday, June 21st from 4 to 7:30 pm.







