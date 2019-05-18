Holyoke Harry Xarras would like to let you know that his work here is done. He received a call on Tuesday, May 15, 2019 and will not be returning. He has been called to be an angel in heaven as he was on Earth. Harry Xarras was predeceased by his loving Father, Van Xarras in 2017. Survived by his mother, Demetra Varuhakis Berger, his Twin Brother, John Xarras, sister-in-law Popi Xarras, nieces and nephews, Kalliopi, Androulla, Evan and Yianni, family, friends and loyal dog Chester. Harry was born in Fitchburg, MA. He attended Van Buren High School in New York and was a star basketball player. He was one of the top ranked players in New York City. He then attended Fitchburg High School where he again was a star basketball player and went on to attend MCI. He was one of the most unselfish men on Earth. He will be always remembered as a loving son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend whose greatest passion was helping others. Harry enjoyed sports, especially football, baseball and basketball and spending time with his family. A day never went by when he didn't call his nieces and nephews to give advice and make sure they were alright. He didn't have much but he would give the shirt off his back to help you. There were many wonderful aspects to Harry's life and many ways that he touched our lives. In all these ways and more, he made our lives richer and fuller. Now that he has passed away, of course there is emptiness and pain, confusion and maybe even anger at death coming to a man of only 60 years, but in many ways, the gift of Harry's life is still here with us. He lives on in our memories and stories, and in what all of us have become because of him. So I encourage you to share your memories and stories about our beloved Harry. In this way we will keep the gift of Harry's life alive. Xarras A service will be held in the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 1319 Main St., Fitchburg, at 10:00am on Wednesday, May 22. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery in Fitchburg. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, May 21, from 4-7pm in the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg.



Rest in Peace our beloved Harry and May your Memory be Eternal. Until we meet again.







