|
|
of Lunenburg; 96
Harvey E. Price 96, also well known as Half-Price passed away suddenly at his home on Saturday March 21, 2020, joining his beloved wife Aggie whom he dearly missed since her passing on January 12, 2018. Harvey was a life time resident of Lunenburg born on September 27, 1923 and attended school there. His hardworking life started at a young age helping his father with early morning milk deliveries. He owned a car repair shop and was also an employee of Simonds Saw & Steel. Harvey opened Price's TV & Appliance, repairing and selling TV's and appliances until his retirement. Harvey, along with Aggie continued to operate his father's business Price's Cider Mill that was started in 1935. In his later years with the help of family and friends, he was able to make cider until the Fall of 2018. Harvey was a diehard Ford man and in his retirement built Model A's and T's while visiting with numerous friends that stopped in daily. His vast knowledge of these cars drew other enthusiasts to his barn where he was more than happy to give his advice and help, along with his stories and jokes.
Harvey married Agnes Joyce on September 24, 1950 and they had a long happy life together camping in Vermont, digging clams in Maine and going out for ice cream with their four children. He belonged to both the Midstate Antique Auto Club and Model T Club, enjoying their outings together with his wife and the other members.
Harvey is survived by his two sons Ralph H. Price of Suwanee, GA and James W. Price and his wife Wendy of Jaffrey, NH, daughters Judy E. Haley and her husband Robert and Jeanmarie Price all of Lunenburg. Seven grandchildren Joyce Lekaditis, Erin Haley, Melissa Chamberlain, Brandon Boucher, Stacey Price, Cody-James Sardelis and Zoe Sardelis. He is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Ayla Chamberlain, Abel Chamberlain, Haley Lekaditis, Anastasia Lekaditis and Camden Chovan. He also leaves one niece Nadine Price and one nephew Raymond Price, Jr. Harvey was predeceased by his parent's Ralph A. Price and Myrtle (Crosier) Price, one sister Vida Waller and one brother Raymond Price.
A private burial service has been arranged at South Cemetery with Aubuchon-Moorcroft Funeral Home of Fitchburg assisting the family with arrangements. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the United Parish of Lunenburg or Lunenburg Historical Society.
View the online memorial for Harvey E. Price
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 24, 2020