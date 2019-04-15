of Shirley SHIRLEY Hazel I. (Fisher) Tucker, 74, of Shirley, died Friday, April 12, 2019 at her residence. She was predeceased by her husband, Anthony E. Tucker, Sr. in 2014. Mrs. Tucker was born in Boston, January 23, 1945, daughter of Edward H. and Hazel I. (Crossman) Fisher and grew up in Newton. She has resided in Shirley for over 50 years. For over 20 years Mrs. Tucker worked in the housekeeping department at the former Woodford of Ayer Nursing Home, Ayer. She was accomplished at the art of crochet and made many articles of clothing and blankets that she donated to those in need in hospitals and homeless shelters. She leaves three daughters, Lisa A. Roche of Leominster, Laurie A. Theroux of Venice, FL, Lee-Ann Russo of Weeki-Wachee, FL; four grandchildren, Cheryl Bolton, Michael Ernst, Jessica Morini, Brittney Martin; seven great-grandchildren, Cadence Pinchott, Bella Bolton, Joshua Ernst, Ember Morini, Ashton Morini, Jaiden Lytwyn and Justin Gilmour. In 1992 she was predeceased by her son, Anthony E. Tucker, Jr. TUCKER A graveside service will be held 10 AM Wednesday, April 17th at Village Cemetery, Harvard Road, Shirley. There are no calling hours. The Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., Ayer is assisting the family with arrangements. Please see their website at www.andersonfuneral.com for additional information or to leave an online condolence.







