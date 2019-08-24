Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
109 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9372
Hector Cruz


1955 - 2019
Hector Cruz Obituary
of Lancaster, MA; 64

Lancaster

Hector Cruz, 64, of Lancaster, MA died August 20, 2019 in UMass Medical Center, Worcester after an illness. He was born February 3, 1955, in Humaco, Puerto Rico son of the late Rafael Cruz and Felicita Lozda-Burgos. Hector worked as a computer technician for NEC Computers.

He is survived by his mother; Felicita Lozda-Burgos of Puerto Rico, one son; Julio Aliciea of Hanson, MA, one daughter; Sandra Cruz and her husband Jose Aponte of Lancaster, MA, one brother; Benjamin Cruz of New York, three sisters; Luzbel Cruz, Lizette Cruz and Wanda Cruz all of Puerto Rico. He also leaves his two grandchildren; Ileiza Aponte and Hector Aponte.

Hector was predeceased by his wife Annabell (Svens) Cruz and his father Rafael Cruz.

Funeral services are private under the direction of Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West Street, Leominster.

www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 24, 2019
