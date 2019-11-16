|
Hector L. Serrano, 75, of Leominster, died November 9, 2019, in UMass Medical Center, Worcester.
He is survived by two sons; Hector L. Serrano Jr., and Daniel Serrano, both of Leominster, and two daughters; Luz Serrano of Fitchburg and Jessica Serrano of Leominster, along with 13 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, 9 brothers and 4 sisters.
Calling hours will be held Monday, November 18, 2019 from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. in Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominster. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home Tuesday, November 19th, at 10:00 a.m. leaving at 10:45 a.m. for a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. in Evergreen Cemetery, 357 Main Street, Leominster.
To light a candle or leave a message of condolence visit, www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 16, 2019