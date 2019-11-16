Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
109 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9372
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
109 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
109 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
357 Main Street
Leominster, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hector Serrano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hector L. Serrano

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hector L. Serrano Obituary
of Leominster; 75

Leominster

Hector L. Serrano, 75, of Leominster, died November 9, 2019, in UMass Medical Center, Worcester.

He is survived by two sons; Hector L. Serrano Jr., and Daniel Serrano, both of Leominster, and two daughters; Luz Serrano of Fitchburg and Jessica Serrano of Leominster, along with 13 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, 9 brothers and 4 sisters.

Serrano

Calling hours will be held Monday, November 18, 2019 from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. in Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominster. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home Tuesday, November 19th, at 10:00 a.m. leaving at 10:45 a.m. for a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. in Evergreen Cemetery, 357 Main Street, Leominster.

To light a candle or leave a message of condolence visit, www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Hector L. Serrano
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hector's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -