Hedwig D. "Heddie" (Dostal) Lord, 86, of Townsend, died Saturday, February 22, 2020 at The Highlands, Fitchburg after a lengthy illness.
Mrs. Lord was born in Czechoslovakia, September 19, 1933, a daughter of Alois and Aloisie (Grulichia) Dostal and has resided in Townsend for over sixty years.
She had worked several years as a home health aide. During the 1980's she had been active in both the Townsend Pop Warner Football and Cheerleading Programs.
She leaves her husband of 65 years, Alfred Lord; two sons, John Lord of Townsend, Dr. James Lord and his wife Mary of Carol Stream, IL; a daughter, Dr. Deborah I. Hubbard and her husband William of Fitchburg; ten grandchildren, Angela Lord, Felicia Lord, John Lord, Charles Dao, Jason Dao, Jimmy Nuygen, Jennifer Lord, Charis Hubbard, Aislyn Hubbard and Maro Moriane; three great-grandchildren, Conlon Hubbard, Kahley Hubbard and Nicholas Lord.
A service celebrating Mrs. Lord's life will be held 10 AM Monday, March 9, 2020 at Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen Street, Winchendon.
The Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street, Townsend is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com for additional information or to leave an on line condolence.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 26, 2020