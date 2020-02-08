|
Helen A. (Girouard) Reynolds, 94, of Leominster, died Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the UMass Memorial Health Alliance Hospital, Leominster.
Mrs. Reynolds (Nana) was born in Fitchburg, July 16th, 1925, daughter of William and Eulice (Peggy) Girouard and has been a lifelong resident of the Fitchburg & Leominster area.
Her high school sweetheart & husband of ?fty-nine years, John C. Reynolds, died in June 2007, and her "Angel" daughter Jeannie Williams of Leominster, died in July 2009.
Helen is survived by two sons and a daughter in law; William J. and Holly Reynolds of Fitchburg, Daniel Reynolds and partner Donna Visnic of Glenwood, Maryland; son-in-law, Barry Williams of Leominster. She also leaves 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
She worked in the admitting of?ce at Cutler Army Hospital at Fort Devens during WW ll and in the sales department for 22 years at the Prime Value Store in Fitchburg.
She enjoyed painting, knitting, crocheting, playing the Lottery, making donations at Foxwoods, cribbage, cooking, crossword puzzles and past vacations at Rye & Hampton Beaches and family gatherings.
Nana never missed anyone's birthday and will be missed by everyone she ever made contact with.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 Am Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Church, 1400 Main Street, Leominster. Burial will be in Forest Hills Cemetery, Fitchburg.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
The Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon Street, Fitchburg is assisting the family with arrangements. For additional information or to leave an on line condolence, please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com.
