Helen D. "Denise" Galloway, the long-time beloved administrative secretary of Lunenburg Primary School, passed away peacefully on Monday evening, June 10, 2019, at UMass Medical Center in the company of her loving family after being stricken ill at work.



Denise will be greatly missed by her husband Bill Galloway; two sons, William Galloway and his wife Megan of Leominster and Matthew Galloway and his wife Nicole of Westminster; her granddaughter, Brynnlee Galloway; and her twin sister, Deborah Kaludy and her husband Jim of Barberton, OH.



Denise was born on June 6, 1954 in Barberton, OH, a daughter of the late George B. and Nancy L. (Poth) Szittai.



For over 23 years Denise worked for the Lunenburg Public Schools. She worked in the library at Turkey Hill, was the administrative secretary at the former T.C. Passios and finally Lunenburg Primary. Denise always put her family first. She cherished all the time she spent with her entire family, especially her granddaughter. In her spare time, Denise enjoyed shopping, gardening, cooking and interior decorating. She was known for her many decorations, especially during Christmas. She was also an avid Patriots, Bruins and Red Sox fan. To many, Denise was the first person parents spoke with when enrolling their children in school. She will be remembered for her kind heart and the way she could reassure even the most nervous new students. She greeted everyone with a warm and welcoming smile. To all who knew and loved Denise she will be deeply missed.



Visiting hours will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019, from 4-8pm, in the Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Massachusetts Ave., Lunenburg. Dee Bus Service has kindly donated a shuttle bus that will be available to bring the many family and friends of Denise from Lunenburg High School, 1079 Massachusetts Ave. Lunenburg to the funeral home and back.



A Celebration of Denise's life will be held at a later date. There is no burial planned.



Denise loved children. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the in Boston, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114 or .



